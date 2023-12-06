Govt Head Holds Meeting with Presidents of Chambers of Commerce

Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch on Tuesday convened a meeting with the Presidents of the Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Services (CCISs). The gathering, attended by Taoufik Moucharaf, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, centered on exploring avenues for these organizations to bolster their involvement in the Kingdom's economic and social development.

The meeting underscored these chambers' pivotal role as a driving force for economic development and a key player in regional progress. Discussions also delved into examining potential enhancements to the legal and regulatory framework of regional CCISs, with the objective of empowering them to catalyze investments at the regional level.

Moucharaf, in a post-meeting statement, emphasized that the discussions revolved around enabling CCISs to reinforce their role in supporting major strategic initiatives led by Morocco, under the enlightened guidance of HM King Mohammed VI. The importance of supporting and facilitating CCISs to optimally meet the expectations of their stakeholders was also a key focal point.

In a parallel statement, Lhoucine Alioui, the President of the Federation of Moroccan Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Services (FCMCIS), highlighted that the meeting provided a platform to address various issues related to the responsibilities of CCIS and their international representation.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of CCIS in driving investments, particularly within the framework of the "National Pact for Investment," Mr. Alioui advocated for an expanded mission for CCIS to enable them to effectively serve their members and play a more comprehensive role in the nation's economic landscape.

