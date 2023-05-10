Gov't Head Meets with Cabo Verde’s PM

The talks between the two parties focused on ways to develop bilateral cooperation in various fields, said a statement from the department of the Head of Government.

During these talks, the two leaders welcomed the privileged relations of friendship and cooperation that unite the two countries and which draw their strength from the feelings of esteem and mutual respect between HM King Mohammed VI, and the President of the Republic of Cabo Verde, Jose Maria Pereira Neves.

The two parties also welcomed the holding of the 2nd Joint Cooperation Commission between the two countries and the business forum that accompanied it, and which are likely to give a new momentum to bilateral cooperation in the prospect of bringing it to the level of strategic partnership, the same source added.

The Head of Government reiterated during these talks Morocco’s consideration for the clear and constant position of the Republic of Cabo Verde which supports the Kingdom’s territorial integrity and supports the autonomy plan presented by Morocco, as the only credible and realistic solution to the artificial dispute over the Sahara. He also welcomed the smooth operation of diplomatic representations of the Republic of Cabo Verde in Rabat and in the city of Dakhla in the Moroccan Sahara.

The two officials also discussed the promising prospects opened by the cooperation agreements signed in various areas, including protecting and promoting investment, strengthening the trade dynamic, energy development, housing promotion, training and scientific research, as well as other cooperation programs in the economic, social and cultural, concluded the statement.

MAP: 10 mai 2023