Govt. Majority Discuss Political, Economic, Social Situation

National political, economic and social situation was on the agenda of a meeting of the majority presidency, chaired, Thursday in Rabat, by Head of Government and President of the National Rally of Independents (RNI), Aziz Akhannouch, with the participation of Secretary General of the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), Abdellatif Ouahbi, and Secretary General of Istiqlal Party (PI), Nizar Baraka.

In a press release issued following this meeting, the majority presidency highly praised the wisdom and foresight of HM King Mohammed VI, in the effective and immediate management of the impact of the earthquake that struck several regions of the Kingdom, as well as the Sovereign's multidimensional vision implemented by the launch of a large-scale program to manage the earthquake impact, covering the support of affected families, the reconstruction of homes, the rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure, the opening up and rehabilitation of territories as well as the promotion of social and economic development in targeted areas.

The majority presidency also expressed the full mobilization of all ministerial departments and services, as well as its proactive commitment to the implementation of this emergency program, in a spirit of convergence, complementarity, efficiency and good governance of the various components of this program, with a view to rehousing and assisting the affected populations, and launching local development programs.

Majority leaders also expressed their high regard for the momentum of national mobilization and symbiosis behind HM the King demonstrated by all Moroccans, in Morocco and abroad, as well as the spirit of solidarity, mutual aid and sacrifice with which the quake victims were surrounded, which reflects the authentic Moroccan values of the Moroccan people, congratulating the components of civil society for their efforts to alleviate the suffering of the victims.

They also praised the major role of the Royal Armed Forces, the Royal Gendarmerie, National Police, Auxiliary Forces, Civil Protection, territorial authorities, health personnel and various technical services for their effective interventions in this difficult ordeal, as well as the support and assistance provided by the rescue teams from brotherly and friendly countries.

They also expressed their great consideration for the congratulations expressed by a number of countries, regional organizations and international observers for the high competence of the Kingdom in managing the earthquake impact, stressing that "some discordant foreign voices having tried to exploit this catastrophe for political purposes have only promoted the cohesion, unity and solidarity of our home front".

The majority presidency also expressed its determination to continue and strengthen coordination and common action during the new parliamentary session. They particularly insisted on the immediate processing of various issues that concern government action, the rapid implementation of the various Royal Instructions, as well as the continued implementation of the government program.

