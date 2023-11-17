Govt Program Prioritizes Women's Empowerment and Leadership, Says Minister

Women's empowerment and leadership are at the center of the government program, in line with HM King Mohammed VI's High Directives for the promotion of women's status, the Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and the Family, Aawatif Hayar, said on Thursday evening in Ifrane.

Speaking at the "IEEE Women in Engineering International Leadership Summit" seminar, organized by Al Akhawayn University in collaboration with IEE Women in Leadership (WIE), Hayar reviewed the major gains made by Moroccan women over the last twenty years, particularly those relating to greater access to the job market.

Further efforts are needed to strengthen women's access to all areas of development, including technology, noted the Minister, pointing to the creation over the past two years of the National Committee for Gender Equality and the Advancement of Women, which aims to deploy a "fair and inclusive" strategy with the participation of the government, the private sector and elected bodies in the different regions of the Kingdom.

Hayar also highlighted the projects implemented by her department to empower women, praising in particular the success of the "Jisr" program for empowerment and leadership.

This program reflects the government's commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by placing technology at the center of social regeneration, she said, explaining that the program aims to promote women's entrepreneurship and facilitate women's access to the labor market, through coaching and training at regional level, with a view to improving their entrepreneurial skills and reducing regional disparities.

MAP: 17 November 2023