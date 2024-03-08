Govt. Set to Guarantee Drinking Water Supply to All Regions (Govt. Spokesman)

The government is looking into a number of medium- and long-term projects to proactively deal with water stress, in order to guarantee drinking water supply to all regions of the Kingdom, Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesperson, Mustapha Baïtas, said Thursday.

The government has undertaken a series of measures aimed at accelerating the pace of completion of planned projects having an impact in the medium term, through building several dams and hydraulic basin interconnection projects, Baïtas underlined at a press briefing following the weekly cabinet meeting.

These measures, he pointed out, are in addition to a series of actions and programs, such as the national program of seawater desalination plants, the program for the reuse of purified wastewater and the program of water saving at the level of drinking water supply and distribution networks.

In this regard, Baïtas recalled that the government has adopted a series of measures relating to water management in the short term, including the guarantee of the optimal mobilization of resources, particularly in dams, wells and desalination plants, the establishment of emergency equipment for the transfer and supply of water, as well as measures to limit the use of irrigation water and the reduction of distribution flow if need be.

The National Drinking Water Supply and Irrigation Program (PNAEPI) 2020-2027, carried out under the supervision of HM King Mohammed VI, for a budget of 143 billion dirhams, aims to support the growing demand for water resources, to guarantee water security, to cope with the effects of climate change, to develop water supply, and to strengthen the supply of drinking water in rural areas, he pointed out.

MAP: 07 March 2024