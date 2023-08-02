The Guardian Chooses HM the King's Photo as One of World's Best

British widespread newspaper The Guardian on Tuesday selected a photo of HM King Mohammed VI during the Allegiance ceremony among the world's best photographs.

The editors of this influential daily newspaper chose the photo of the Sovereign chairing the Allegiance Ceremony at the Mechouar Square in the Royal Palace of Tetouan to commemorate the 24th anniversary of his accession to the throne.

"Tetouan, Morocco - King Mohammed VI celebrates the 24th anniversary of his ascension to the throne at the Royal Palace," The Guardian captioned.

MAP: 01 August 2023