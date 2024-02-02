Guinea-Bissau Reiterates its Support for Morocco's Sovereignty Over its Entire Territory (FM)

Guinea-Bissau reiterates its support for the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over its entire territory, the Guinea-Bissau Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities, Carlos Pinto Pereira, said on Friday in Rabat.

"Guinea-Bissau recognizes the Kingdom's sovereignty over its entire territory, and is committed to doing everything possible to ensure that this reality is recognized on an international scale," Pereira told the press following his talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

"Our positions are close and similar in several areas at international level, notably with regard to the issue of the Kingdom's territorial integrity,” said Guinea-Bissau top diplomat.

In addition, he noted that Morocco and Guinea-Bissau are bound by a true friendship, calling for further strengthening of the ties between the two countries at bilateral and multilateral levels through the African Union and the United Nations.

Pereira added that his country wished to enhance cooperation with the Kingdom in several sectors, notably education, vocational training, tourism, fishing and industry, areas in which Morocco enjoys considerable expertise.

MAP: 02 February 2024