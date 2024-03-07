Hammouchi in UK to Discuss Ways of Promoting Bilateral Cooperation in Various Security Areas

Director General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance, Abdellatif Hammouchi, has been on a working visit to the United Kingdom since Tuesday, examining with several British officials ways of promoting bilateral cooperation in various security fields.

According to a statement by the cluster of the Directorate General of National Security and Directorate General of Territorial Surveillance, this involves cooperation in areas, including the fight against terrorism and cross-border organized crime.

During his two-day working visit, the Director General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance also held working sessions with Director General of the Security Service (MI5) Ken Mccallum, as well as with several British officials specializing in the fight against terrorism. During these meetings, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on issues of common interest, while reviewing regional and international security challenges.

Hammouchi also paid an official visit to the headquarters of London's New Scotland Yard police force, and met with Mark Rowley, Chief Commissioner of the London police force, and Matt Jukes, head of counter-terrorism policing, the statement added.

On this occasion, a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms in the fields of security in general and counter-terrorism in particular was also signed.

During the visit, the Director General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance and his accompanying delegation inquired about various British police structures and facilities, including the Security Operations Command and Management Centre in London.

The visit testifies to the depth of cooperation and coordination between the security services of the Kingdom of Morocco and their counterparts in the United Kingdom, and confirms the desire of both parties to strengthen security cooperation and consolidate intelligence coordination in the fight against threats to the security of both countries, concluded the statement.

MAP: 07 March 2024