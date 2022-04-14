Head of Government Chairs Third Interministerial Meeting on New Investment Charter

Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, chaired, on Wednesday, the third Interministerial meeting on the new Investment Charter.



This new meeting is part of the monitoring of the various priority projects undertaken by the ministerial departments for the implementation of the new investment charter, says a press release issued by the department of the head of government, adding that these projects include the preparation of the implementing texts of the investment charter, namely the decree relating to the main support mechanism and the specific mechanism applicable to investment projects of a strategic nature, the specific support mechanism intended for very small, small and medium-sized enterprises and the specific support mechanism intended to encourage the development of Moroccan companies at the international level.



It also concerns monitoring State-CGEM-GPBM relations to actively involve the private sector and the banking sector as relays in boosting investment, accelerating reform projects facilitating the act of investing, particularly those related to the simplification and digitalization of procedures, administrative devolution, town planning documents and town planning authorizations, real estate and financing and access to public procurement.



The Head of Government urged all the stakeholders to pursue their efforts for the implementation of the New Investment Charter and undertake the structural reforms to be carried out, in execution of the High Instructions of His Majesty the King.



This meeting was attended by Abdelouafi Laftit, Minister of the Interior, Mohamed Hajoui, Secretary General of the Government, Nadia Fettah, Minister of Economy and Finance, Younes Sekkouri, Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills, Ryad Mezzour, Minister of Industry and Trade, Fatima Zahra Ammor, Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts, Social and Economy solidarity, Mohcine Jazouli, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies, and Ghita Mezzour, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Digital Transition and Administration Reform.

MAP 14 avril 2022