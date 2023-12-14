Head of Government Receives Spanish Foreign Minister

Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch on Thursday received Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, currently on a working visit to Morocco. the first since the beginning of the new legislative term.

This is Albares' first visit since the beginning of Spain's new legislative term. It comes to fortify the ties between Morocco and Spain across diverse sectors, including politics, economics, and culture, as outlined in a statement released by the Office of the Head of Government.

The discussions between the two parties praised the special friendship and cooperation that binds the two countries. They also pointed up the bilateral strategic partnership, which enjoys the attention and endorsement of the leaders of both countries, HM King Mohammed VI and HM King Felipe VI, as stated in the official release.

Both officials expressed satisfaction with the alignment of their perspectives on various matters of common interest. They further commended the quality of the bilateral partnership, characterized by good neighborliness, mutual trust, and ongoing constructive dialogue.

This positive sentiment was particularly emphasized after the visit of the Spanish Government President Pedro Sánchez, to Morocco in April 2022, at the invitation of HM King Mohammed VI, who subsequently elevated the relationship to a multidimensional strategic partnership covering a wide array of cooperative domains.

MAP: 14 December 2023