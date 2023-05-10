Head of Government Welcomes Support of Cabo Verde to Moroccan Autonomy Plan

The Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch welcomed, Wednesday in Rabat, the support of the Republic of Cabo Verde to the autonomy plan presented by the Kingdom for the settlement of the conflict over the Moroccan Sahara.

In a statement to the press after a meeting with his Cape Verdean counterpart, José Ulisses Correia e Silva, Akhannouch welcomed "the clear position" expressed by the Republic of Cabo Verde to the autonomy plan in the Moroccan Sahara, highlighting "the solid relations and the great friendship" existing between the two countries.

He said that this meeting was also an opportunity to present all the development projects initiated by HM King Mohammed VI, as well as the action of the government to interact with the various developments in the Kingdom.

Akhannouch expressed the willingness of the Kingdom to develop its ties with Cabo Verde in various areas, including fisheries, research, education, agriculture and tourism.

MAP: 10 mai 2023