Higher Council of Ulema Rejects and Denounces Any Form of Attack on Sacredness of Religions, Prophets

he Higher Council of Ulema of the Kingdom of Morocco affirmed that it "rejects and denounces any form of attack on the sacredness of religions, on top of which the Prophets who conveyed the values ​​of love, brotherhood and solidarity between people to all humanity."

"Inspired by the values conveyed by these Prophets to the entire Humanity, without any distinction between them, the wise men among politicians and scientists are now standing, alongside billions of disciples of these Prophets, against the barbarity of terrorism and its crimes", said the Council in a press release, underlining that it "considers any attack on one of these Prophets as an offense against them all and a denial of their ideal values which stand against all forms of violence, depravity and degradation of morals".

The Council "warns against the great dangers which can result from attacking the feelings of believers who cannot accept the use of slogans of democracy and freedom of speech as pretexts for insulting, using speech, images or others, those they consider a source of light and wisdom needed for peace and tranquility in today's world, a fact that requires the mobilization of all".

MAP 26 October 2020