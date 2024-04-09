Hilale: Morocco first Country to Deliver Land Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

Thanks to the far-sighted leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Morocco is the first country to deliver humanitarian aid directly by land for Gaza and Al-Quds populations, underlined the Kingdom’s ambassador to the United Nations, Omar Hilale.

Speaking at a meeting of the UN General Assembly held Monday on the use of the veto, Hilale recalled that within the framework of the effective commitment and constant interest that His Majesty King Mohammed VI, President of Al-Quds Committee, grants to the Palestinian cause and in line with the very high Instructions of the Sovereign, a large-scale humanitarian operation was launched, during the last month, in favor of the Palestinian populations in Gaza and Al-Quds.

This aid ordered by His Majesty the King for the Palestinian people consists of more than 40 tons of food, including basic necessities, said the ambassador, adding that this operation coincided with the holy month of Ramadan.

The diplomat stressed that since the start of military operations more than five months ago, the Kingdom was the first country to deliver humanitarian aid by land in favor the beneficiary populations, recalling that Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency provided food aid to the Maqdissis, including 2,000 baskets benefiting 2,000 families, in addition to 1,000 meals served daily. This aid also includes providing the Jerusalem hospital with an emergency coordination room.

The ambassador, permanent representative of Morocco to the UN also called for the delivery of humanitarian aid in a safe, sustainable and unhindered manner, and in sufficient quantities to the populations of Gaza, for the release of detainees and for initiating a political horizon for the Palestinian cause.

Hilale further reiterated Morocco's call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, while emphasizing the need to protect civilians and the humanitarian workers so that they can carry out their noble missions in accordance with international law and international humanitarian law.

He also reiterated the Kingdom's rejection and denunciation of all excesses, the policy of collective punishment and forced displacement, as well as attempts to impose a new reality on the ground, affirming that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of Palestinian lands and the unified State of Palestine.

The diplomat noted that Morocco deems unacceptable the threat of extending military operations to reach the entire Gaza Strip, including Rafah, noting that this situation risks exacerbating humanitarian conditions.

Hilale also called for intensified efforts to relaunch the peace process in the Middle East with the aim of achieving a just and comprehensive settlement that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, namely the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Al-Quds East as its capital.

The ambassador finally renewed Morocco's support for Palestine's application for membership as a member state of the United Nations. “Like the Arab and Islamic countries and those of non-aligned movement, Morocco renews its support for the request for full membership of the State of Palestine in the United Nations,” he said.

MAP: 09 avril 2024