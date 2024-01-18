HM the King, Chairman of Al-Quds Committee, Gives High Instructions to Allocate Additional Scholarships for Palestinian Students – MFA

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, has given His High Instructions to allocate additional scholarships for the benefit of Palestinian students. This is within the framework of scholarships granted by the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation, as indicated in a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates.

These scholarships, numbering around 100, will benefit Palestinian students originating from the Gaza Strip and enrolled in universities and higher institutes across various regions of the Kingdom.

This Royal High Initiative is part of the generous and consistent benevolence that HM the King continues to extend towards the just and immutable Palestinian cause. It also reflects active solidarity with the Palestinian people, especially in these challenging circumstances.

HM the King has ordered that these scholarships be made immediately available to Palestinian students meeting the required conditions. This will be done in coordination with the Palestinian Authority, as specified in the statement.

MAP: 17 January 2024