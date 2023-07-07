HM King Mohammed VI Has Made Palestinian Cause National Priority, Says Ambassador Hilale

Speaking at the general debate of the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku (July 5-6), Morocco's ambassador and permanent representative to the UN, Omar Hilale, reaffirmed "the Kingdom of Morocco's full support for the brotherly Palestinian people in the achievement of their legitimate rights, foremost among which is the right to establish an independent and viable Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the internationally-agreed two-state solution, for the final settlement of the Palestinian cause in compliance with the principles of international legitimacy and the relevant resolutions".

"His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in his capacity as Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, has made the Palestinian question his first national cause and a constant value of its foreign policy," recalled Hilale.

The diplomat added that "Morocco joins the rest of the Islamic and Arab countries in condemning the recent Israeli attacks on Jenin, considering that the spiral of violence would aggravate the situation and affect the chances of relaunching the peace process".

He also stressed "the Kingdom of Morocco's rejection of all unilateral measures that affect the legal status of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people to achieve their aspirations to freedom and independence".

In the final document adopted at the end of the Baku Conference, the Foreign Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement paid tribute to the leading role played by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, in defending the Palestinian cause.

They also praised the efforts made by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, as Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and welcomed in this respect the conclusions and final statement of the 20th session of the Al-Quds Committee, held in Marrakech on January 17 and 18, 2014.

The ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement recalled the results of the first meeting of the OIC Ministerial Contact Group on defending the cause of Palestine and protecting the city of Al-Quds, held in Rabat on November 12, 2014, under the chairmanship of Morocco, with the participation of Azerbaijan, Egypt, Guinea, Jordan, Malaysia, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the OIC Secretary General.

They also expressed their support for all practical measures taken to back the State of Palestine and strengthen the resilience of the inhabitants of Al Quds.

In this regard, the Foreign Ministers called on all member states of the Movement to support "Bayt Mal Al-Quds Al-Sharif", the executive body of the Al-Quds Committee chaired by His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

The final document of the Baku Conference welcomed the Appeal for "Al Quds/Jerusalem" signed, in Rabat, on March 30, 2019, by His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His Holiness Pope Francis emphasizing the important role played by "Al Quds/Jerusalem" as a city of tolerance and mutual respect between the peoples of the three monotheistic religions, while stressing the need to preserve its specificities and characteristics as a city of peaceful coexistence.

Morocco takes part in the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, with a delegation led by Omar Hilale and including HM the King's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Adil Embarch, and the Director of the United Nations and International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Redouane Houssaini.

(MAP 06.07.2023)