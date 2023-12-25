HM the King's Atlantic Initiative for Sahel: Future Dakhla Port, ‘Extremely Important’ Infrastructure (Chadian diplomat)

The future port of Dakhla Atlantic will be an “extremely important” infrastructure as part of the Royal Initiative to enhance Atlantic Ocean access for Sahel countries, Chad’s Ambassador to Morocco, Hassan Adoum Bakhit Haggar, said Saturday in Marrakech.

“Last week, I led a Chadian businessmen delegation to visit the Dakhla Atlantic port site and I was impressed by the size of this project, and especially by the 100% Moroccan expertise” deployed for its construction, Bakhit Haggar underlined at a joint press conference following the Ministerial Coordination Meeting on HM the King's Initiative to Enhance Atlantic Ocean Access for Sahel Countries, which also brought together Mali, Burkina-Faso and Niger.

This future port "will be the pride of Africa and all those who will benefit" from this port infrastructure, the Chadian diplomat stressed, expressing his thanks to His Majesty King Mohammed VI for this Royal Initiative aimed at enhancing the access of Sahel countries to the Atlantic Ocean which “really gives hope” to the region’s countries.

The Sovereign's Initiative is key "for the survival of our landlocked countries", Bakhit Haggar underlined, adding that Morocco has always stood alongside African countries.

Initiated by Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, this meeting was also attended by Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdoulaye Diop, Niger’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Nigeriens Abroad, Bakary Yaou Sangaré, Burkina Faso’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe abroad, Karamoko Jean Marie Traoré, and Director General of Africa and African Integration at the Chadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chadians Abroad and International Cooperation, Abakar Kourma.

At the end of this coordination meeting, the Foreign Ministers from Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Chad expressed the adherence of their countries to HM King Mohammed VI’s international initiative to enable Atlantic Ocean access for Sahel States, which offers great opportunities for the economic transformation of the region as a whole.

MAP: 23 December 2023