House of Representatives Closes First Legislative Session 2022-2023

The House of Representatives closed, Tuesday, the October session of the legislative year 2022-2023, of the 11th legislature (2021-2026).

Speaking on this occasion, speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi Alami highlighted the responsiveness of the components of the lower house, majority and opposition, with the vital national causes and concerns of citizens, thus, contributing on the levels of legislation, control, evaluation of public policies, and parliamentary diplomacy, to efforts to provide responses to these causes.

The active responsiveness of this parliamentary institution is in line with the High Directives of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, contained particularly in the Royal speech addressed to the nation at the opening of the first legislative session of the legislative year 2022-2023, as well as in the various speeches and royal directives on several national occasions, noted Talbi Alami.

"Morocco, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, has continued to consolidate its regional, continental and global positioning, and to consolidate its legitimate rights to enshrine its territorial integrity, based on an autonomy plan increasingly recognized as the one and only realistic and credible solution to the artificial conflict over the Moroccan Sahara," he said.

In this regard, he referred to the recognition of the efficiency of development projects carried out in the southern provinces, and their positive impact on services provided to citizens.

A recognition, he added, reflected in reports emanating, this time, from those who have so ignored the profitability at the social and humanitarian levels of public investment in these provinces, whose urban facet has changed, making it an attraction for national and international investment and a model of quality life and prosperity.

Talbi Alami noted, moreover, that these achievements have been made in an exceptional global situation with all its repercussions on national public expenditure, which are increasing due to the increase in prices of raw materials and foodstuffs.

"The pace of development in other provinces of the Kingdom does not differ much from what is achieved in the southern provinces which remain a model to follow," he said, adding that Morocco continues its development as an emerging power.

MAP:08 February 2023