Monday 2 June 2025

Innovative Energy & Efficiency (INEE), a subsidiary of the CDG Group, has become the first company to obtain official accreditation as an Energy Services Company (ESCO).

This certification was granted by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, within the framework of Decree No. 2-24-153, which implements Law No. 47-09 on energy efficiency, according to a press release from INEE.

Specializing in energy efficiency solutions, renewable energy production, and decarbonization, INEE is now positioned as a key player for contracting energy efficiency projects through Energy Performance Contracts, based on a structured partnership model.

The company deploys high value-added technical solutions and commits to delivering actual energy performance, enabling stakeholders to secure their efficiency objectives while benefiting from integrated, measurable, and long-term support.

Through its integrated approach, INEE contributes to the structuring of a national energy efficiency ecosystem, supporting the scaling up of sustainable projects, says the same source.

In doing so, it fully aligns with the Kingdom's ambition to strengthen its energy sovereignty, accelerate its decarbonization, and consolidate the resilience of its economy in the face of climate challenges.

As the first ESCO certified under the new national legal framework, INEE affirms its role as a trusted partner to assist public and private stakeholders in their decarbonization journey. This also confirms the CDG Group's structured and long-term commitment to the energy transition and territorial development.

The company intervenes across the entire value chain—from energy audits to real-time operation and monitoring—by integrating financing, engineering, and project structuring. It also supports its partners in change management and in obtaining energy efficiency certifications and labels.

It operates in strategic sectors such as Smart City, industry, tertiary (services), logistics, agriculture, and in the implementation of the Exemplary Administration Pact.

(MAP: 02 June 2025)