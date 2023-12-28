Interior Ministry Contributes Insights to Family Code Overhaul

In line with the recent Royal directive to review the Family Code, the committee responsible for the revision gathered on Wednesday in Rabat to discuss insights and proposals from the Ministry of the Interior.

These meetings are part of the ongoing consultations and hearings initiated by the committee, engaging various stakeholders as per the Royal letter addressed to the Head of Government regarding the Family Code revision.

During these sessions, the committee also sought input from the Legal Clinic affiliated with the Faculty of Legal, Economic, and Social Sciences (FSJES) at Mohammed V University in Rabat.

On this occasion, researcher Mounir Belakhdar told the press that the proposals presented by the Legal Clinic, aligned with the current Family Code classification, focused on determining the age of marriage for minors and enhancing judicial control over this matter.

Belakhdar further explained that the proposals take into consideration the protection of family heritage through a separate legal document annexed to the marriage certificate.

This document aims to safeguard the common property of spouses and preserve the rights of children, he detailed, emphasizing the importance of incorporating religious references in the institution of marriage and divorce proceedings.

The Royal letter addressed to the Head of Government had emphasized the need to reassess the Family Code, acknowledging its significant role in promoting virtuous change and establishing a new concept of family equality and balance.

In this letter, HM King Mohammed VI emphasized that the revisions should address shortcomings and inefficiencies revealed during the judicial implementation of the code.

The Sovereign had stressed that the Family Code provisions "must also be aligned with the evolution of Moroccan society and the needs of sustainable development."

The new version is expected to harmonize with the progress of national legislation, ensuring its relevance to the changing dynamics of Moroccan society. The envisioned revisions aim to build on the success of the existing Family Code, marking a substantial social breakthrough.

MAP: 27 December 2023