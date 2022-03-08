Jordan Reiterates 'Unwavering' Support for Morocco's Territorial Integrity

The Speaker of the Jordanian Senate, Faysal Akef Al Fayez, reiterated, Monday in Rabat, his country's support for Morocco's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



"The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan reiterates its unwavering and constant support for Morocco's sovereignty over all of its national territory," Al Fayez told reporters following talks with the minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita.



The Jordanian official welcomed the solidity of the relations binding the two Kingdoms, under the leadership of the two Heads of State, HM King Mohammed VI and his brother HM King Abdullah II, expressing the will of Jordan to raise bilateral relations to a higher level.



Mr. Al Fayez stressed that his meeting with Mr. Bourita focused on several issues, including taking advantage of the Moroccan experience in vocational training, agriculture and water, reiterating the firm will of his country to develop the economic and commercial relations between the two Kingdoms.



He added that his country hopes that "Morocco will be a gateway for Jordan to the rest of African countries, given its excellent relations with the countries of the continent".



Jordan wants to take advantage of the Moroccan experience in the area of parliamentary action, he said, noting that this meeting was also an opportunity to discuss the Palestinian issue and the need to take the necessary measures to guarantee the rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to an independent State.

MAP 07 March 2022