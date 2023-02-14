Judicial Cooperation: Public Prosecutor's Office Pres. Meets Libyan Justice Minister

Public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, president of the Public Prosecutor's Office, El Hassan Daki discussed, Monday in Rabat, with the Libyan Minister of Justice, Halima Ibrahim Abderrahmane, ways to strengthen judicial cooperation between Morocco and Libya.

The discussions focused on the prospects for strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the judicial field, as well as the exchange of experiences and expertise in areas related to improving the judicial system.

During this meeting, Daki gave an overview of the reforms that has experienced the judicial system in Morocco, including the experience of the independence of the judiciary in general and the independence of the Public Prosecutor's Office in particular, with the aim of consolidating the rule of law and the implementation of the provisions of the Constitution of 2011.

He also provided explanations on the competences of the presidency of the Public Prosecutor's Office and the roles played by the Public Prosecutor's Offices in the different courts of the Kingdom with the objective of protecting individuals and society and ensuring the implementation of the penal policy.

At the end of these talks, Daki told the press that this meeting was an opportunity to exchange views on the judicial systems of both countries, noting that it was also an occasion to give new impetus to cooperation in the field of justice between Morocco and Libya, especially in the fight against transnational crime.

For her part, the Libyan minister emphasized the depth of relations between the two countries, saying that this visit is likely to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the judicial and legislative field.

This visit will contribute to the revival and review of memoranda of understanding and agreements signed between the two countries for the exchange of experiences and expertise in all judicial and legislative areas.

Earlier in the day, Halima Ibrahim Abderrahmane held talks with Minister of Justice, Abdellatif Ouahbi.

MAP: 14 February 2023