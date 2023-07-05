Kingdom of Morocco, Sultanate of Oman Determined to Develop Bilateral Cooperation

The Kingdom of Morocco and the Sultanate of Oman affirmed, on Tuesday in Rabat, their willingness to move forward in strengthening bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, commercial, industrial, judicial and development fields, and in all areas likely to open up new prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

This position was expressed in a joint statement issued at the end of the 6th session of the Morocco-Sultanate of Oman Joint Commission, co-chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi.

Both parties expressed their satisfaction with the level of bilateral relations thanks to the High Guidance of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

The Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs is on an official visit to the Kingdom leading a large delegation from his country, comprising representatives from several sectors involved in bilateral cooperation, on the occasion of the 6th Moroccan-Omani Joint Commission.

(MAP 04.07.2023)