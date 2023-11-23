Lalla Joumala Alaoui Named 'Ambassador of the Year' by National US-Arab Chamber of Commerce

Morocco's ambassador to the United States, Lalla Joumala Alaoui, has been named the 2023 Ambassador of the Year by the National US-Arab Chamber of Commerce (NUSACC).

Under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, Lalla Joumala Alaoui "has helped to elevate Morocco–U.S. relations", underlined David Hamod, President & CEO of NUSACC, in a press release.

"Her commitment to international understanding has helped Americans to gain a greater appreciation for Morocco, one of America’s oldest allies," said Mr. Hamod, who highlighted the professional and human qualities of the Moroccan ambassador.

Morocco and the United States enjoy centuries-old relations backed by a strategic partnership which is experiencing sustained development in all areas. This common vision focused on the future has notably favored the historic recognition in 2022 by Washington of Morocco's full sovereignty over its entire territory, including its Southern Provinces.

Created in 2004, the distinction granted to Morocco's ambassador is given annually to a member of the Arab diplomatic corps in the USA for his or her outstanding contributions to U.S.-Arab commercial relations.

The National US-Arab Chamber of Commerce aims to promote, support and strengthen commercial and economic cooperation between the United States and Arab countries.

MAP: 22 November 2023