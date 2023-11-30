Lieutenant General, FAR Inspector General and Commander of South Zone Receives UN Under SG for Peace Operations

The setting up of this address is part of the large-scale participatory approach advocated by the Royal Letter addressed to the Head of Government on the revision of the Family Code, alongside the hearing sessions held over the past few weeks, during which the Body has interviewed associations, community activit groups and constitutional institutions concerned with women's, family and children's issues, known for their defense of questions relating to the implementation of the provisions of the Family Code, the Body stressed in a statement.

The Body attaches great importance to the written contributions it expects to receive as a major source of proposals, which, alongside the notes received during the hearing sessions and the suggestions submitted, will form the documentary background on which it will work, the same source added.

By making this communication tool available to the stakeholders concerned, the Body aims to broaden the sphere of participants in this societal project, which concerns all Moroccans, to include those who cannot be heard directly for objective reasons relating to them or those linked to the timeframe devoted by the Body to this phase of its work.

The Body, added the same source, will make available to the public a website containing the data, documents, photos and press releases it has published, so as to enable regular monitoring of its work during this major reform period that the Kingdom is undergoing under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

