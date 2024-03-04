Loudyi Receives German Minister Delegate for Defense

Discussions at the meeting highlighted topics of common interest and ways of further boosting bilateral military cooperation, the fight against terrorism, illegal immigration, cross-border crime and illicit trafficking.

In this regard, the German Minister expressed his desire to relaunch bilateral collaboration by concluding a Military Cooperation Agreement, to be followed by specific agreements in the fields of defense and the protection of classified information.

Loudyi took the opportunity to highlight Morocco's role as an important player in stability and peace under the leadership of His Majesty the King, may God glorify Him, through the adoption of a multidimensional strategy to counter the threats of terrorism and illicit trafficking, and ensure secure borders.

The fight against these scourges, Loudyi stressed, is a shared responsibility and would benefit from a collective and consistent effort at bilateral and European Union level.

Loudyi also highlighted the Royal Initiative aimed at transforming Africa's Atlantic coastline into a hub of economic integration, an area of shared peace, stability and prosperity, including all the countries in the continent's Atlantic band.

The Royal Initiative also aims to facilitate access to the Atlantic Ocean for the landlocked countries of the Sahel, which, according to the Royal Vision, will strengthen the economic and social development of these countries, as well as security and peace in our European and Sahel-African neighborhood.

At the end of the meeting, both sides expressed their willingness to further strengthen bilateral military cooperation on the basis of mutual trust and respect, and to explore new opportunities for collaboration, particularly in the fields of training, cyber defense and the defense industry.

MAP: 04 March 2024