Lower House Speaker Calls Morocco, Senegal Pillars of Continental, International Stability

Speaking at a plenary session of the Senegalese National Assembly, Morocco's lower house speaker highlighted the enduring historical ties between the two nations, grounded in tolerant and moderate Islam, as well as the shared Maliki Sunni rite.

The visit, prompted by an invitation from the Senegalese counterpart, aimed at fortifying the strong foundation laid by the late HM Mohammed V and the late HM Hassan II on the one hand, and former Senegalese presidents Léopold Sédar Senghor, Abdou Diouf, and Abdoulaye Wade on the other hand.

The leaders underscored their commitment to building a future marked by serenity, positioning both countries as the driving force behind a peaceful, strong, and autonomous Africa. Talbi El Alami praised the visionary leadership of HM King Mohammed VI and President Macky Sall, emphasizing that the path charted by their predecessors has led to a model of social stability, political equilibrium, and a unique democracy tailored to local contexts and cultures.

Recognizing the challenges faced by the African continent, including separatism, terrorism, extremism, and economic and social disparities exacerbated by climate imbalances, the leaders stressed the importance of unity and political wisdom. They affirmed that a robust political democracy is essential to inclusivity and overcoming transborder threats.

The strategic geographical positions of Morocco and Senegal, opening onto the Atlantic Ocean and connecting with major maritime trade routes, were noted as invaluable assets. Quoting HM the King's address on the 48th anniversary of the Green March, Talbi El Alami highlighted the need for international collaboration to address deficits in infrastructure and investment in Atlantic Africa.

To address these issues, an international initiative proposed by HM the King aims to upgrade Sahel States' infrastructure and integrate them into regional transport and communication networks. This initiative, Talbi El Alami emphasized, reflects the Sovereign's commitment to thoughtful African action and the implementation of transformative projects benefiting all.

The visit culminated in the signing of a parliamentary cooperation protocol between the House of Representatives and the National Assembly of Senegal. Talbi El Alami stressed the importance of this collaboration, indicating that both legislative bodies play crucial roles in fostering cooperation, political dialogue, and joint action in multilateral parliamentary forums.

MAP: 21 December 2023