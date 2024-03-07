Lower House Speaker Holds Talks with Kuwait's Human Rights Diwan Chief

The House of Representatives Speaker, Rachid Talbi Alami, held, Wednesday at the House's headquarters, talks with the President of the National Diwan for Human Rights in Kuwait, Jassem Al Mubaraki, who is currently visiting the Kingdom to learn about Morocco's experience in the field of human rights.

During their meeting, the two parties reviewed the excellent relations between the two countries, as well as Morocco's parliamentary experience, which spans six decades, according to a press release from the Lower House.

Discussions also focused on the role of the House of Representatives in the field of human rights and freedoms, through legislation, the monitoring of government action and the evaluation of public policies.

The National Diwan for Human Rights in Kuwait is an independent institution under the aegis of the Council of Ministers. It aims to promote and protect human rights and to work for the respect of public and private freedoms.

MAP: 06 March 2024