Lower House Speaker Holds Talks with Mauritanian Counterpart in Nouakchott on Strengthening Parliamentary Cooperation

Strengthening parliamentary cooperation took center stage in discussions held in Nouakchott on Friday between Rachid Talbi Alami, the speaker of the House of Representatives, and Mohamed Bamba Meguet, the president of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

The talks aimed to explore avenues for enhancing parliamentary cooperation and establishing more sophisticated partnership mechanisms to bolster the positive trajectory of Moroccan-Mauritanian relations.

Talbi Alami, during his working visit to Mauritania, underscored the depth and resilience of the ties between Morocco and Mauritania, which continue to flourish under the visionary guidance of their respective leaders, His Majesty King Mohammed VI and Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani.

The visit is meant to reinforce the bonds of collaboration between the two legislative bodies, thus injecting new vitality into the relations between the two fraternal nations, emphasized the lower house’s speaker, highlighting the recent formation of a Moroccan-Mauritanian parliamentary friendship group within the Mauritanian National Assembly.

For his part, Bamba Meguet affirmed the enduring bond between Mauritania and Morocco, rooted in a shared history and cultural heritage, which provides a robust foundation for substantial parliamentary collaboration, aligned with the aspirations of both countries' leadership.

MAP: 09 February 2024