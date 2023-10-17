Lower House Speaker Holds Talks with President of Guinea's National Transitional Council

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi El Alami, held talks in Rabat on Monday with president of the National Transitional Council of the Republic of Guinea, Dansa Kourouma, on the role of the two legislative institutions in strengthening dialogue and effective communication.

The exchanges, held as part of the participation of Kourouma and the delegation accompanying him at the Global Parliamentary Forum on the sidelines of the 2023 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, were an opportunity to stress the importance of bilateral and multilateral parliamentary coordination, openness to different experiences and the exchange of expertise.

The two parties welcomed the good relations between the two countries and the Kingdom of Morocco's policy towards the countries of the African continent, under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the House of Representatives said in a statement.

On this occasion, Kourouma presented his country's condolences to the Kingdom of Morocco following the earthquake on September 8, 2023, expressing Guinea's solidarity and appreciation of the Kingdom's efforts to deal with the disaster and mitigate its effects, added the same source.

During the meeting, the two parties also highlighted the major projects launched by the Kingdom of Morocco under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, as well as ways of developing parliamentary relations at bilateral and multilateral levels.

MAP:16 October 2023