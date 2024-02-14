Lower House Speaker Meets Delegation from Qatar's Shura Council

Strengthening parliamentary cooperation was the focus of talks in Rabat on Tuesday between speaker of the House of Representatives (lower house), Rachid Talbi El Alami, and a delegation from the State of Qatar's Shura Council, led by the Council's deputy speaker, Hamda bint Hassan Al-Sulaiti.

In a statement, the House of Representatives said that the talks, which were also attended by chairwoman of the Morocco-Qatar Parliamentary Friendship Group, Najwa Koukouss, provided an opportunity to highlight the long-standing relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the State of Qatar, as well as the fraternal ties uniting the two Heads of State.

Discussions also focused on strong parliamentary relations and the importance of further strengthening them through the exchange of experience, expertise and working visits, as well as through the revitalization of the parliamentary friendship group and regional and international parliamentary coordination.

MAP: 14 February 2024