Lower House Speaker Meets Mauritanian PM in Nouakchott

Speaker of the House of Representatives (lower house), Rachid Talbi Alami, held talks, on Friday in Nouakchott, with Mauritanian Prime Minister, Mohamed Ould Bilal.

The meeting focused on strengthening relations between Morocco and Mauritania, as well as several issues of common interest, Talbi Alami told the press after the meeting.

The two countries can benefit from complementarities in a number of key economic sectors, especially as Mauritania is rich in human and natural resources, he added.

Talbi Alami, who is leading a large parliamentary delegation on a working visit to Mauritania, stressed that economic cooperation is set to reach a new level in sectors such as energy, agriculture and water, to serve the aspirations of both countries’ leaders, His Majesty King Mohammed VI and Mauritanian president Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani.

MAP: 09 February 2024