Lower House Speaker Meets PM of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi El Alami, held talks in Rabat on Thursday with the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Everad Gonsalves, who is currently visiting Morocco.

The two parties reviewed relations between Morocco and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in various fields, stressing the importance of intensifying bilateral and multilateral parliamentary coordination, said a statement by the lower house.

On this occasion, Talbi El Alami highlighted Morocco's reform initiatives, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, in various fields including renewable energies, digital transition and industry, which have put the Kingdom on the path to comprehensive, multidimensional development, capable of standing out as a hub of stability and development.

For his part, Everad Gonsalves stressed that this meeting was an opportunity to learn about Morocco's parliamentary, political and constitutional experience.

He underlined the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation between Morocco and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at bilateral and multilateral levels, calling for a new impetus to be given to relations between the legislative institutions of the two countries in the service of their common interests.

(MAP 20.07.2023)