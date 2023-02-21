Lower House Speaker Meets with Uruguayan Parliamentary Delegation

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rachid Talbi El Alami met on Monday in Rabat, with a parliamentary delegation from the Uruguayan Senate, led by the Senate Vice-President and Chairman of the Uruguay-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group, Jorge Gandini.

During this meeting, the two parties discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two countries by institutionalizing bilateral and multilateral relations between the two legislative institutions, through the Parliamentary Friendship Group, bilateral and multilateral parliamentary forums, effective communication, visit exchange, reflection on creating a platform for permanent South-South dialogue, and sharing expertise and experience, said the Lower House in a statement, noting that both sides also stressed the importance of respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of States, and non-interference in their internal affairs.