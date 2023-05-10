Lower House Speaker Receives Delegation of British Royal Institute for Defence Studies

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi El Alami, received, Tuesday in Rabat, a delegation of the British Royal Institute for Defence Studies.

This meeting is part of the study visit by the delegation of the British Institute in North Africa and Spain from 8 to 14 May, noted the lower house in a statement.

On this occasion, Talbi El Alami gave an overview of the projects and political, economic and social reforms undertaken by the Kingdom in recent years under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, noted the statement.

The speaker of the House of Representatives answered questions from members of the delegation, providing detailed explanations on various issues and topics relating mainly to the development of democratic practice in Morocco, the effects of climate change, the management of the Coronavirus pandemic, renewable energy, digital transformation and cultural pluralism, "major projects that have made the Kingdom of Morocco a model of security and stability in the region," the document stressed.

