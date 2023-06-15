Lower, Upper Houses Speakers Meet with Their Peers, Heads of Delegations Attending Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue

The Speakers of the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors, Rachid Talbi El Alami and Enaam Mayara, held bilateral meetings with the Speakers of Parliaments and heads of delegations participating in the Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue, held in Marrakech from June 13 to 15.

"As part of the reinforcement of parliamentary diplomacy and the distinguished presence of the Moroccan Parliament in its two Houses, the two Speakers held talks with Mrs. Pastor Lindiwe Dlamini, Speakers of the Senate of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Mr. Emmanuel Sinzohagera, Speaker of the Senate of the Republic of Burundi, Mrs. Tulia Ackson, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Tanzania and Mr. Jatta Fabakary Tombong, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of the Gambia," noted Morocco's Parliament in a press release.

The two Presidents also held talks with the Chairman of the Parliamentary Cooperation Committee of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia, Fadli Zonn, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Kingdom of Thailand, Samuelu Penitala Teo, the Speaker of the Parliament of Tuvalu, Wichitcholchai Pornpetch, and the Minister of Islamic Affairs and Endowments of the Republic of Djibouti Barreh, Moumin Hassan.

All these talks focused on "ways of promoting bilateral parliamentary cooperation and strengthening consultation and coordination at international parliamentary forums,” the press release points out.

In addition, all the delegations unanimously praised the leadership of His Majesty King Mohamed VI in consolidating interfaith dialogue and enshrining the values of coexistence and tolerance, highlighting the success and smooth organization of the Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue currently being held in Marrakech, it concluded.

(MAP 15.06.2023)