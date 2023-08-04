Malawi Determined to Promote Cooperation with Morocco (Minister)

"Malawi will continue to cooperate with Morocco at bilateral, regional and international levels for the mutual benefit of both countries", said Tembo in an address, pointing out that "cooperation and collaboration between Malawi and Morocco continue to flourish".

In this respect, she recalled that Malawi has received technical assistance from Morocco in the form of training in the fields of agriculture and irrigation, health, information technology, security, water management, diplomacy, fisheries and housing, among others.

"Morocco also supports Malawi's education sector within the framework of a memorandum of understanding that gives the country a great privilege to continue raising education standards as one of the main pillars of socio-economic development", she added.

The minister pointed out that Malawi looks forward to collaborative initiatives in the fields of research, academic exchanges and cultural events that will contribute to mutual enrichment and foster intercultural dialogue.

In the agricultural sector, she added, the Government of Malawi received a donation of 10,000 metric tons of fertilizer from the Kingdom of Morocco in 2022, noting that this initiative came at the right time to boost maize production during the last agricultural season.

For his part, Morocco's chargé d'affaires in Lilongwe, Abdelkader Naji, expressed his satisfaction with the excellent relations, level of cooperation and convergence of views between the two countries, particularly on African issues.

Noting that the two countries share the same ambition of an integrated, stable, secure and developed Africa for the benefit of its peoples, he expressed the hope that bilateral cooperation in matters of common interest could be further strengthened.

MAP: 03 August 2023