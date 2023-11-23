Marrakech Hosts 6th Pan-Arab Regional Congress and 6th Maghreb Regional Congress of Military Medicine

The 6th Pan-Arab Regional Congress and the 6th Maghreb Regional Congress of Military Medicine, held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), kicked off on Wednesday in Marrakech.

This four-day event, organized by the Royal Armed Forces Health Service Inspectorate under the aegis of the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM), is being held under the theme "The main challenges of tomorrow's military medicine".

The opening session of this major event was attended by minister delegate to the head of government in charge of national defense administration and honorary president of the Congress, Abdeltif Loudyi, minister of health and social protection, Khalid Ait Taleb, minister of higher education, scientific research and innovation, Abdellatif Miraoui, chairman of the Pan-Arab and Maghreb Regional Working Group for Military Medicine, brigadier general Mounir Azaiez (Tunisia), president of the Congress, inspector of the Royal Armed Forces Military Health Service, major general Mohamed El Abbar, and ICMM secretary general, lieutenant-general Pierre Neirinckx.

The opening session of this event was marked by the screening of a video shedding light on the contribution of the Royal Armed Forces in managing the Al Haouz earthquake, as well as the presentation by professor Najia Hajjaj Hassouni of a paper entitled "The history of Arab-Islamic medicine".

Speaking on this occasion, Loudyi stressed that the challenges dictated by the various events and circumstances the world is going through, notably wars, population displacements, natural disasters, climate change and the spread of epidemics, require greater mobilization and the search for appropriate solutions to overcome the repercussions of these challenges at all levels.

Loudyi recalled the noble missions of the Royal Armed Forces, which have stood out in particular through the significant contribution of their medical services, pursuant to the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in rescue, assistance and support actions, right from the first moments following the earthquake.

In this context, Loudyi explained that the role of military medicine in the aftermath of this natural disaster had proved its worth, thanks to the swift and effective intervention of the Military Health Inspectorate, through providing medical care, logistical and social support, as well as civil health care.

For his part, inspector of the Royal Armed Forces Military Health Service, major general Mohamed El Abbar, noted that armed conflicts, disasters in all their forms and the spread of deadly epidemics that the world is experiencing, particularly in recent years, continue to pose the greatest challenge to humanity because of their disastrous and multidimensional repercussions, which sometimes render basic health systems incapable of reacting effectively, ensuring sufficient resources or managing priorities, which calls for intensified efforts and capacity building to adapt to different circumstances and meet challenges with foresight and professionalism.

The Congress, which brings together physicians, surgeons, pharmacists, dentists, veterinarians, engineers and managers, examines issues relating to the care of casualties during field operations (logistical, medical and surgical aspects), humanitarian support at national and international level, infectious diseases in the military environment, scientific research and quality of care, human resources, and the role of new technologies in military health management.

The event features round tables and workshops to exchange expertise and experience, and share best practices in the field of military medicine.

MAP: 23 November 2023