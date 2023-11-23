Military Health: ICMM SG Commends Morocco's Effective Management of Al Haouz Earthquake Effects

Lieutenant-General Pierre Neirinckx, secretary general of the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM), hailed, on Wednesday in Marrakech, Morocco's effective management of the effects of the Al Haouz earthquake, which impacted several of the Kingdom's provinces.

"We admire your dedication and intervention in managing this disaster, which has claimed so many lives and injured so many others," said Pierre Neirinckx at the opening of the 6th Pan-Arab Congress and the 6th Maghreb Congress of Military Medicine.

ICMM SG also expressed his "gratitude", on behalf of the international military medical community and the International Committee of Military Medicine, to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) for maintaining the organization of this pan-Arab and Maghreb regional Congress under the aegis of the ICMM.

For his part, Brigadier General Mounir Azaiez, Tunisia's director general of Military Health, expressed his confidence that FAR Health Service, by taking on the chairmanship of the Pan-Arab and Maghreb Regional Working Groups, would work to meet the challenges of better exchange and dissemination of knowledge in the field of military medicine.

"I firmly believe that Morocco will continue to play a central role in strengthening ties between the members of the working groups," he said.

Under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, FAR Health Service Inspectorate organizes, under the aegis of the International Committee of Military Medicine, the 6th Pan-Arab Regional Congress and the 6th Maghreb Regional Congress of Military Medicine, from November 22 to 25 in Marrakech.

MAP: 23 November 2023