Minister Baraka Holds Discussions with EBRD's Sustainable Infrastructure Director General

Minister of Equipment and Water Nizar Baraka held discussions in Marrakech on Wednesday with the Director-General of Sustainable Infrastructure at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Nandita Parshad, on the sidelines of the World Bank (WB) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings.

This meeting provided an opportunity for both parties to review a series of projects that the EBRD is contributing to in Morocco, as emphasized by Baraka in a press statement. He noted that the discussions also encompassed the EBRD's future involvement in the reconstruction program for areas affected by the Al Haouz earthquake, particularly concerning water-related equipment and infrastructure.

Conversations with Parshad also revolved around the maritime sector, particularly substantial projects in the Kingdom, he continued. He highlighted that his department is actively working to develop these projects into green facilities, alongside the initiation of new port development processes, including the Atlantic Dakhla Port and the Nador West Med Port, for the export of renewable energies.

Furthermore, the talks addressed the fight against water pollution, notably in the Oued Sebou region, as well as the mobilization of green financing in support of this program and the support for regional water supply efforts, especially in the Guelmim-Oued Noun and Casablanca-Settat regions, he added.

MAP: 12 October 2023