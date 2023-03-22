Minister-Delegate Mezzour Meets UNSG Special Representative for Promoting Inclusive Finance

Minister-Delegate for Digital Transition and Administrative Reform Ghita Mezzour met, on Tuesday in Rabat, with the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Promoting Inclusive Financial Services for Development (UNSGSA), Her Majesty Queen Máxima Zorreguieta of the Netherlands.

In her capacity as UNSGSA Special Envoy, Her Majesty Queen Máxima is visiting Morocco from 20 to 23 March, focusing on financial technology innovations, green and inclusive finance, and the development of digital payment systems that promote financial inclusion.

Her visit will include meetings with Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, Secretary General of the Government Mohamed El Hajoui, Minister of Economy and Finance Nadia Fettah Alaoui, Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour, Governor of Bank Al-Maghrib Abdellatif Jouahri, and Chairperson of the Moroccan Capital Market Authority Nezha Hayat.

The UNSGSA Special Envoy will also meet with clients and key public and private sector leaders in Casablanca and Rabat to discuss opportunities to promote and collaborate on inclusive finance in Morocco.

The Kingdom is a leader in sustainable finance, having published a roadmap to align Morocco's financial sector with sustainable development.

This is Queen Máxima's first visit to Morocco as Special Envoy. The UNSGSA Reference Group partners supporting the technical work for this visit are the Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI), the Consultative Group to Assist the Poorest (CGAP), and the World Bank Group.

MAP: 21 March 2023