Ministerial Coordination Meeting on HM the King's International Initiative to Enable Atlantic Ocean Access for Sahel Countries

This Royal Initiative was unveiled in the Royal Address to the Nation during the 48th anniversary of the Green March. In that speech, the Sovereign stressed that "the problems and difficulties facing African sister countries in the Sahel region will not be solved by security and military measures alone, but rather by an approach based on cooperation and shared development."

To facilitate Atlantic Ocean access for Sahel nations, HM the King had proposed "launching an international initiative."

The Sovereign had emphasized that successful implementation requires upgrading the infrastructure of Sahel nations and connecting them to regional transport and communication networks.

In this context, the Royal Initiative aims to enable landlocked Sahel countries to utilize the Kingdom's road and port infrastructure. HM the King explicitly stated that "Morocco is willing to put its road, port and rail infrastructure at the disposal of these sister countries," in support of this initiative.

Foreign Ministers from Sahel countries will join the coordination meeting in Marrakech, organized by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita.

On both regional and international fronts, the Royal initiative aligns with Morocco's consistent efforts, guided by HM the King, toward a prosperous Africa.

It presents unprecedented opportunities to tailor solutions, fostering regional integration, economic transformation in these partner countries, and an improved quality of life for the Sahel-Saharan population. This approach, rooted in innovation and integration, aims to promote stability and security in the region.

MAP: 22 December 2023