Ministry of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family and UNESCO Sign Framework Partnership Agreement

A framework partnership agreement was signed Thursday in Rabat between the Ministry of Solidarity, Social Integration and the Family and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Inked by Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, Aawatif Hayar, and Regional Director of the UNESCO Office in Morocco, Eric Falt, this framework partnership agreement focuses on strengthening the partnership between the two parties and the diversification of fruitful and solid cooperation relations in areas of common interest in the context of achieving the objectives of sustainable development.

It also focuses on the development of cooperation in four main areas, namely, the family, gender equality, social inclusion and the creation and development of a social monitoring system, as well as the partnership between the public and private sectors and the joint mobilization of financial resources for the implementation of this initiative.

On this occasion, Hayar highlighted, in a statement to the press, the importance of this partnership which aims to strengthen education and training, especially for women who could not access school, recalling the ongoing development of a training platform for women to ensure their economic empowerment.

This partnership is based on the aspect of culture to help families to socialize so that the family is a space of equality and fight against stereotypes against women and girls, in addition to working on an aspect related to social monitoring and strengthening partnerships with civil society and with national and international partners, she noted.

For his part, Falt welcomed, in a speech on this occasion, the role played by the Ministry and its interaction with all UN agencies, mentioning in this regard the complementary role played by UNESCO in particular in the accompaniment and support for the educational role of the Ministry.

He added that the cultural field is an essential component of the agreement, as well as the gender approach, which is among the priorities of UNESCO, explaining that this partnership aims at social inclusion, gender equality and strengthening the role of the family in development, in addition to the fight against discrimination and inequality within societies.

MAP: 12 mai 2023