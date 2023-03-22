'Model to Follow': Paraguayan Expert Hails Morocco's Counter-Terrorism Strategy

Morocco's counter-terrorism strategy, based on a multidimensional and proactive approach, is a model to follow regionally and internationally, Paraguayan political analyst Ignacio Martínez stressed.

"In an increasingly violent world, Morocco's effective actions to stop terrorism should be recognized," Martinez said in statements to MAP, following the arrest of Daesh-linked terrorists by Moroccan security services in recent days.

"The strategy of the Kingdom of Morocco, with its strong internal security and intelligence services and its fruitful international cooperation, deserves applause. It is a model to follow," stressed the Paraguayan writer and journalist.

According to Martínez, the Moroccan security model is "based on preventive aspects, without neglecting the socio-economic aspect. It is always open to international cooperation. All these efforts are being made in a very dangerous region, where some failed states are sponsors of crime."

He also pointed out that the success of the Kingdom's security strategy is largely due to the moderate and peaceful religious identity of the Moroccan people, an identity guided by the values of peace, coexistence, plurality and respect for others.

"Morocco is a role model. It clearly promotes the fight against and multidimensional prevention of extremist, violent and dangerous acts stemming from an interpretation of radical Islam," Martínez explained.

This success of Morocco is essentially the fruit of the vision of HM King Mohammed VI. "The King guarantees a religious practice based on the golden rules of moderation, common sense, respect and protection of the right to life."

"In addition, HM King Mohammed VI works on other crucial aspects that terrorists often try to exploit, such as poverty and ignorance. The Kingdom is addressing social aspects and helping to combat ignorance through a state policy that is very close to society," he continued.

Ignacio Martínez recalled the "remarkable" impact of the National Initiative for Human Development, which includes socio-economic programs in favor of people living in poverty and marginalization.

MAP: 22 March 2023