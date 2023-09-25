Mohammed V University Wins 5 Gold Medals at IWA 2023

The Mohammed V University of Rabat won five gold medals and 13 innovation masters at the World Creativity & Innovation Week "IWA 2023", held online on September 16 in Las Vegas.

The awards were presented to Professor Hassan Ammor, director of the Mohammadia School of Engineering (EMI) and his team, made up of Samiya Qanoune, Zakaria Er-reguig, Jalal Baayer, Mohammed Marouane Saim, Mohamed Alami and Mouna Khadiri, the University said in a press release.

They were rewarded for their innovative projects entitled "Invention of a pioneering Moroccan by radio frequency for the detection of breast cancer" and "Design of an original miniaturized 4G antenna in microstrip technology for the new generation of mobile telephony minimizing the thermal effect of GSM on human head".

As well as for the projects entitled "Detecting Interatrial Septal Aneurysm using Deep Learning", "Invention of an Original Tetra-Generations Patch Antenna for the New Generation of Mobile Telephony Minimizing the Thermal Effect of GSM on the Human Head and Hand" and " System with smart micro-cellular antenna to fight against cheating in exams".

Organized by OFEED association with the support of the International Federation of Inventors' Associations (IFIA), this event brought together 19 countries and regions. Some 48 nominees were shortlisted for the grand prize, 636 awards and 144 innovation masters.

MAP: 24 September 2023