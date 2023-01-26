Moroccan, Bahraini FMs Chair 5th Session of High Joint Commission in Manama

The Kingdoms of Morocco and Bahrain held on Thursday in Manama the 5th session of the High Joint Commission, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani.

The session was an opportunity to discuss the historical and close fraternal relations between the two kingdoms and the distinguished level of bilateral cooperation in all fields, under the High Patronage and High Directives of the leaders of the two countries, His Majesty King Mohammed VI and his brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The means of raising these relations were also examined, especially in the fields of Industry, Agriculture, Tourism, Health, Education, Higher Education, Media, Youth, Sports, Transport, Aviation and Information and Communication Technologies, in order to achieve common goals and interests.

The Moroccan delegation taking part in this session includes the Ambassador of Morocco to the Kingdom of Bahrain Mustapha Benkhiyi, the Director of the Orient, the Gulf, Arab and Islamic Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Fouad Akhrif, the Director of Legal Affairs and Treaties El Hassan Lasri, the Director of Consular and Social Affairs, Fouad Kadmiri and the Head of the Gulf Division, Ismail Oussak.

The Moroccan delegation also includes executives and officials from the Ministries of Industry and Trade, Culture, Youth and Communication, Youth sector, Investment and Evaluation of Public Policies, Tourism, Handicrafts, Social and Solidarity Economy, Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, as well as the General Administration of Customs and Indirect Taxes, and the Deposit and Management Fund (CDG).

Speaking on this occasion, the Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs said he was proud of the excellent relations between the two countries, highlighting the fraternal relationship between His Majesty King Mohammed VI and his brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

He stressed the need for continuous follow-up to implement bilateral cooperation agreements and programs and to develop a clear roadmap to deepen cooperation between the two sides in various fields.

The Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted the convergence of views between the two kingdoms on many regional and international issues of common interest, in this case the Palestinian issue.

He welcomed the active role of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, in defending the Palestinian question, preserving the identity of the Holy City, and supporting the resistance of the Maqdissis.

For his part, Bourita called to work, by all available means, to give a strong impetus to bilateral relations, especially in the economic component, recalling that the holding of this session coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two kingdoms.

He added that the economic, social and political reforms undertaken by the Kingdom of Bahrain have given it a privileged position at regional and international levels.

In addition, Bourita commended Bahrain's consistent position regarding the territorial integrity of Morocco, a position that has been manifested, notably, through the opening of a Bahraini consulate in Laayoune.

Based on the same principle of clarity and a positive spirit, the Moroccan minister expressed Morocco’s absolute solidarity regarding the security, stability and safety of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He called for a new impetus to the coordination and cooperation between the two kingdoms and to work together on economic investment projects in the African continent and other regions, in a way that preserves and achieves the interest of each party.

The proceedings of this Commission were marked by the signing of six cooperation agreements covering, among others, the fields of trade, industry, handicrafts, standardization, consumer protection and Islamic affairs.

MAP: 26 January 2023