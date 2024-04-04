Moroccan FM Holds Telephone Conversation with Yemeni Peer

In a diplomatic exchange on Wednesday, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita had a telephone conversation with the Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Shaya Zindani, on the occasion of his appointment as head of diplomacy of the Republic of Yemen.

The Yemeni ministry said on its X account that the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates expressed his wishes for Zindani's success in his new post, and for further progress and prosperity in the fraternal relations between the two countries.

He also expressed his willingness to work with his Yemeni counterpart to take bilateral relations to the next level.

MAP: 04 avril 2024