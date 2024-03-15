Moroccan Humanitarian Aid Is Continuation of HM the King's Generosity Towards Al Quds Asharif, Says Al Quds Deputy Governor

The delivery of humanitarian aid, on the Very High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, to the Palestinian populations of Gaza and the Holy City of Al Quds, at the start of the holy month of Ramadan, is part of the continuity of the Sovereign's acts of generosity towards Palestine and more particularly Al Quds, which enjoys the special attention of His Majesty the King, said the deputy governor of the Holy City, Abdullah Siam.

In a statement to the press on the occasion of Thursday's launch of the Bayt Mal Al Quds Agency's humanitarian aid distribution operation in the Holy City, Siam said that this operation, which coincides with this blessed month, is in line with the approach advocated by the Kingdom of Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, to defend Al Quds.

He noted that the Bayt Mal Al Quds Asharif Agency's initiatives have covered all the city's neighborhoods.

Recalling the previous initiatives carried out by the Bayt Mal Al Quds Agency for several vital sectors, Siam expressed his consideration and gratitude to His Majesty the King and the Moroccan people for their constant support for the Palestinian people.

