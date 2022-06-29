Moroccan Official Visits Japan to Promote Investment Opportunities in the Kingdom

The Minister Delegate to the Head of Government, in charge of Investment, Convergence and the Evaluation of Public Policies, Mohcine Jazouli, is on a working visit to Japan to promote investment opportunities and strengthen the confidence of economic decision-makers in Morocco's investment potential.



Organized from June 27 to July 1 by the Moroccan Agency for the Development of Investments and Exports (AMDIE) with the support of the embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Japan, this visit takes place within the framework of the High Guidelines of His Majesty the King which consider investment as one of the major axes of the socio-economic revival of the Kingdom, says a press release from the ministry.



Jazouli's visit to Tokyo aims to promote Morocco as a privileged land of investment with a view to attracting Japanese investors and creating stable jobs with added value.



The Minister is expected to meet leaders of Japanese companies in the transport and logistics, automotive, aeronautics, agri-food, energy and pharmaceutical sectors as well as representatives of institutions and senior officials to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.



This visit will be marked by the projection of the promotional film Morocco NOW on the 5 screens of Shibuya Street, one of the most prestigious places in the Japanese capital.



Morocco-Japan: a deeply-rooted economic partnership



Morocco and Japan have a long-standing economic partnership. With the recent entry into force of the Agreement for the Protection and Promotion of Investments and the Non-Double Taxation Agreement between the two countries, Rabat and Tokyo seek to take their trade to a higher level, the release said.



Currently, 75 Japanese companies operate in Morocco, mainly in the areas of wiring, automotive and electronics, employing around 50,000 people. Japan is thus the first foreign private employer in Morocco, the release read, adding that the Kingdom is the 2nd destination of Japanese investments in Africa.



"Morocco Now", the new economic brand of Morocco



The new investment and export promotion brand, "Morocco Now", aims to promote Morocco as a leading industrial platform in order to accelerate foreign investment. It also intends to strengthen Morocco's position in terms of international trade and investment. This platform also highlights sustainability, competitiveness and flexibility, which reflect Morocco's economic dynamism, the ministry pointed out.

MAP 28 June 2022