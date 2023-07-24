Moroccan Sahara: Knesset Speaker's Senior Advisor Links Israel's Recognition to HM the King's Pioneering Role

Israel's recognition of the Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara is the fruit of HM King Mohammed VI's pioneering role in rehabilitating and promoting the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of the Hebrew tributary, stressed Orit Moshé, Senior Advisor to the Speaker of the Knesset.

Speaking via videoconference on the sidelines of a symposium entitled "Prospects for Moroccan-Israeli bilateral relations," organized at the initiative of the Association for Moroccan-Israeli Culture and Industry (ACIMI), Moshé hailed the dynamic relations between Morocco and Israel, highlighting the strong ties that bind Moroccans of the Jewish faith to their homeland.

The recognition of the Moroccan character of the Sahara is the fruit of a long-term effort, which finds its reference in the High Royal Guidelines calling for the promotion of the Hebrew component as an integral part of the nation, she pointed out, noting that this dynamism is strengthened by quality economic relations between the businessmen of the two countries.

For his part, Yehuda Dahane, co-founder of the Committee for the Preservation of Demnate Heritage, said that Israel's recognition of the Moroccan nature of the Sahara is the sign of a new victory that adds to the important momentum set in motion by the process of recognition of the Moroccan Sahara, praising the Kingdom's efforts to preserve the Jewish-Hebrew identity, which reflects the unwavering attachment of Moroccans of the Jewish faith to their traditions, the motherland and the glorious Alawid throne.

The symposium, organized by the Association pour la culture et l'industrie Maroc-Israël and attended by a distinguished panel of professors specializing in geostrategy, economics and international relations, provided an opportunity to discuss a number of ideas and mechanisms that could contribute to consolidating and enriching bilateral relations between Morocco and Israel in light of Israel's recognition of the Moroccan character of the Sahara.

MAP: 24 July 2023