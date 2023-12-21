Moroccan Sahara: Russia Supports Lasting Solution Based on UN Security Council Resolutions

Russia supports a lasting solution based on the UN Security Council resolutions to settle the conflict around the Moroccan Sahara, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday in Marrakech.

“We support a lasting solution based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and we are committed to this line of principle aimed at moving forward and reaching adequate decisions” on the Moroccan Sahara, Lavrov underlined at a joint press briefing with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, following their talks at the end of the 6th Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum.

The head of Russian diplomacy also expressed his country’s support for the mediation efforts of the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for the Sahara, Staffan de Mistura.

MAP: 20 December 2023